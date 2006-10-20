Customize your DOS/CMD Prompt
👉 This post was initially written in 2006 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.
If you want to tune your PROMPT you just need to use... the PROMPT command ! By default the prompt is set to the current path, but you can customize it a little.
# Display prompt help
PROMPT /?
# Customize your prompt
PROMPT $T $D$_$P $F
# Will give this result in my cmd window
17:11:55,31 sam. 21/10/2006
D:\Documents and Settings\Nicolas>
