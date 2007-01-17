Shell Tips!

Files and directories user permissions on Windows XP

Last Updated: 
Tags:  windows xp batch

👉 This post was initially written in 2007 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

You may have some troubles while using a network share on windows because of access restriction errors. Don't panic, just use CACLS on windows XP.

Displays or modifies discretionary access control list (DACL) files.

cacls FileName [/t] [/e] [/c] [/g User**:permission] [/r** User [...]] [/p User**:permission [...]] [/d** User [...]] **FileName : **Required. Displays DACLs of specified files.
**/t : **Changes DACLs of specified files in the current directory and all subdirectories.
**/e : **Edits a DACL instead of replacing it.
**/c : **Continues to change DACLs, ignoring errors.
/g User : permission : Grants access rights to the specified user. The following table lists valid values for permission.
**/r User : **Revokes access rights for the specified user.
**/p User : permission : **Replaces access rights for the specified user. The following table lists valid values for permission.
**/d User : **Denies access for the specified user.
**/? : **Displays help at the command prompt.

Permission possible values :

n : None

r : Read

w : Write

c : Change (write)

f : Full control

CACLS accept more than one user and you can use widlcards (? and *) to specify multiple files.

