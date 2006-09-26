Shell Tips!

Deactivate windows firewall on startup

Tags:  windows xp security batch

👉 This post was initially written in 2006 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

On some computer that I have to manage remotly I can have some windows upgrade done. But in some case (new software install, or windows update to SP2) the windows firewall is automatically started and you can lost some software access (example : VNC). In my case, the firewalling is managed by another computer (a Linux server) on the network and we need for some of our software to have full access to the network without the risk of a windows alert popup. So, I put a small batch file in the Start-up directory with the following line :

NETSH FIREWALL SET OPMODE DISABLE

Now, I'm sure that the firewall will never restart at the boot of the computer. Of course, this configuration require a firewall somewhere on your network between your computer and the internet, don't forget this or you will probably regret it one day.

