CLI workaround for Windows XP : Using TAIL

October 20, 2006

👉 This post was initially written in 2006 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

If you are an addict of the command line interface whateve the OS you use, you probably already had difficulties to administrate some Windows XP box remotely. Tips ! Get the [Windows Server 2003 Resource Kit tools][1] on microsoft.com you could install lot of usefull tools and especially tail !

# display help tail /? # display last ten lines of a file tail FILENAME # display last thirty lines of a file tail -30 FILENAME # keep accessing file, displaying new lines as necessary. tail -f FILENAME

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems: Windows Server 2003; Windows XP