Shell Tips!

CLI workaround for Windows XP : Using TAIL

  • HOME
  • >
  • WINDOWS
  • >
  • CLI workaround for Windows XP : Using TAIL
Last Updated: 
Tags:  windows xp batch

👉 This post was initially written in 2006 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

If you are an addict of the command line interface whateve the OS you use, you probably already had difficulties to administrate some Windows XP box remotely. Tips ! Get the [Windows Server 2003 Resource Kit tools][1] on microsoft.com you could install lot of usefull tools and especially tail !

# display help

tail /?

# display last ten lines of a file

tail FILENAME

# display last thirty lines of a file

tail -30 FILENAME

# keep accessing file, displaying new lines as necessary.

tail -f FILENAME

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems: Windows Server 2003; Windows XP

  • 30 MB of free disk space
  • Windows XP
  • Windows XP SP1
  • Windows Server 2003 family
Related windows posts that you may like
Running Bash script with Ubuntu on Windows 10 using WSL
No-hassle! Learn how to run Bash on Windows by installing your favorite Linux distribution natively on Windows 10 using Windows Subsystem for Linux, aka WSL.
READ
Files and directories user permissions on Windows XP
How to solve files and directories permissions on windows XP using CACLS.
READ
Determine which Windows OS version is running
How to workaround the lack of command line to sleep or wait some period of time on windows XP. This tips shows, first a batch example using the ping command, second using the Windows Server 2003 Ressource Kit tools with the SLEEP command.
READ
MORE POSTS