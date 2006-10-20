CLI workaround for Windows XP : Using GREP (QGREP)

👉 This post was initially written in 2006 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

In our list of "CLI workaround for Windows XP", a missing command is GREP. Now, you can have a GREP-Like command with the DOS command QGREP. Get the [Windows Server 2003 Resource Kit tools][1] on microsoft.com.

# display help

QGREP /?