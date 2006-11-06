CLI workaround for Windows XP : Doing a pause in a batch script

November 6, 2006

👉 This post was initially written in 2006 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

In our list of "CLI workaround for Windows XP", a missing command is SLEEP or WAIT. For fixing this I suggest you two solution, first is simply a batch workaround using PING command, the second solution use the Windows Server 2003 Ressource Kit tools.

With PING you can produce a fixed delay by testing the loopback address. This can be really usefull if you don’t want (or if you can’t) install extra software.

# Doing an approximative pause of 60 seconds PING -n 61 127.0.0.1>nul

Second way is to install the [Windows Server 2003 Resource Kit tools][1] from microsoft.com. You will get a SLEEP.exe that will do all the requested stuff.

# Doing a pause of 60 seconds SLEEP 60

Enjoy. 😉