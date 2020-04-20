Shell Tips!

Mastering Windows with Tips and Tricks

Tags:  news windows tips
Running Bash script with Ubuntu on Windows 10 using WSL
No-hassle! Learn how to run Bash on Windows by installing your favorite Linux distribution natively on Windows 10 using Windows Subsystem for Linux, aka WSL.
Removing ^M in imported Windows files
Learn how to quickly and easily handle files with newline and carriage return between linux, mac, and windows. This post will explain how to remove or replace the often annoying ^M character.
Files and directories user permissions on Windows XP
How to solve files and directories permissions on windows XP using CACLS.
Determine which Windows OS version is running
How to workaround the lack of command line to sleep or wait some period of time on windows XP. This tips shows, first a batch example using the ping command, second using the Windows Server 2003 Ressource Kit tools with the SLEEP command.
CLI workaround for Windows XP : Doing a pause in a batch script
How to workaround the lack of command line to sleep or wait some period of time on windows XP. This tips shows, first a batch example using the ping command, second using the Windows Server 2003 Ressource Kit tools with the SLEEP command.
