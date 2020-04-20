Mastering Windows with Tips and Tricks
Recommended Reading
Running Bash script with Ubuntu on Windows 10 using WSL
No-hassle! Learn how to run Bash on Windows by installing your favorite Linux distribution natively on Windows 10 using Windows Subsystem for Linux, aka WSL.
Removing ^M in imported Windows files
Learn how to quickly and easily handle files with newline and carriage return between linux, mac, and windows. This post will explain how to remove or replace the often annoying ^M character.