Shell Tips!

What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?

  • HOME
  • >
  • NEWS
  • >
  • What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
Last Updated: 
Tags:  news linux ubuntu

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced the general availability of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, aka Focal Fossa in reference to the cat-like mammal of Madagascar.

👉 This release is already available on the Windows Store as a Subsystem for Linux. See our post Running Bash script with Ubuntu on Windows 10 using WSL to install Ubuntu on your Windows 10.

So, what's new in Ubuntu 20.04? Canonical put a lot of emphasis on security and performance. Some notable new features and improvements include:

  1. Python3 is now the default and this new LTS comes up with Bash 5.
  2. Built in support for WireGuard VPN.
  3. Boot speed improvements through changing the default kernel compression algorithm to lz4 (in Ubuntu 19.10) on most architectures, and changing the default initramfs compression algorithm to lz4 on all architectures.
  4. Power saving improvement
  5. A ton more of hardware supported from GPUs to Raspberry Pi.
  6. Toolchain upgrades with glibc 2.31, ☕ OpenJDK 11, rustc 1.41, GCC 9.3, 🐍 Python 3.8.2, 💎 ruby 2.7.0, php 7.4, 🐪 perl 5.30, golang 1.13.
  7. ZFS 0.8.3 with Native Storage Encryption, Device Removal, Pool TRIM, Sequential scrub and resilver. Check the ZFS 0.8.0, 0.8.1, 0.8.2, 0.8.3 release notes for more details.

There is quite a bit more to this new release, especially if you use Ubuntu in production systems. Major improvement has been made to improve systems deployment with support for automated installs and update to cloud-init version 20.1-10. QEMU 4.2, libvirt 6.0, and Open vSwitch 2.13 may provide major performance boost in your "private cloud" and your virtualization layer.

👉 For more details, check the official Release Notes

Remember, that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (long term support) will be supported for five years, until April 2025. Enterprise clients can buy an extended support maintenance for five more years.

⚠️ If you are still running an older Ubuntu version like 16.04 or older, you will need to first upgrade to 18.04 and then upgrade to 20.04.

Related news posts that you may like
What's New in GNU Bash 5?
Bash version 5 is generally available and comes with some important improvements and new features like BASH_ARGV0, EPOCHSECONDS, and EPOCHREALTIME.
READ
Top 5 Machine Learning and Self-Healing Techniques used by SRE
Applying Machine Learning and Self-Healing techniques to the day operations of a production system has become common practices for most SREs. This post cover some real production use cases like automated failover, forecasting, anomalies detection, risk classification and so on.
READ
Adobe Advertising Cloud: The Reality of Cloud Bursting with OpenStack
Presentation at the Openstack Summit on how Adobe Advertising Cloud, formerly TubeMogul, leverage cloud bursting with OpenStack to scale a large-scale infrastructure.
READ
MORE POSTS