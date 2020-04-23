What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?

April 23, 2020

Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, announced the general availability of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, aka Focal Fossa in reference to the cat-like mammal of Madagascar.

👉 This release is already available on the Windows Store as a Subsystem for Linux. See our post Running Bash script with Ubuntu on Windows 10 using WSL to install Ubuntu on your Windows 10.

So, what's new in Ubuntu 20.04? Canonical put a lot of emphasis on security and performance. Some notable new features and improvements include:

Python3 is now the default and this new LTS comes up with Bash 5. Built in support for WireGuard VPN. Boot speed improvements through changing the default kernel compression algorithm to lz4 (in Ubuntu 19.10) on most architectures, and changing the default initramfs compression algorithm to lz4 on all architectures. Power saving improvement A ton more of hardware supported from GPUs to Raspberry Pi. Toolchain upgrades with glibc 2.31, ☕ OpenJDK 11, rustc 1.41, GCC 9.3, 🐍 Python 3.8.2, 💎 ruby 2.7.0, php 7.4, 🐪 perl 5.30, golang 1.13. ZFS 0.8.3 with Native Storage Encryption, Device Removal, Pool TRIM, Sequential scrub and resilver. Check the ZFS 0.8.0, 0.8.1, 0.8.2, 0.8.3 release notes for more details.

There is quite a bit more to this new release, especially if you use Ubuntu in production systems. Major improvement has been made to improve systems deployment with support for automated installs and update to cloud-init version 20.1-10. QEMU 4.2, libvirt 6.0, and Open vSwitch 2.13 may provide major performance boost in your "private cloud" and your virtualization layer.

👉 For more details, check the official Release Notes

Remember, that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (long term support) will be supported for five years, until April 2025. Enterprise clients can buy an extended support maintenance for five more years.