USENIX LISA15: How TubeMogul Handles over One Trillion HTTP Requests a Month

November 11, 2015

Today, I got the privilege to present my team's work at USENIX LISA 15. TubeMogul grew from few servers to over two thousands servers and handling over one trillion http requests a month, processed in less than 50ms each. To keep up with the fast growth, the SRE team had to implement an efficient Continuous Delivery infrastructure that allowed to do over 10,000 puppet deployment and 8,500 application deployment in 2014. In this presentation, we will cover the nuts and bolts of the TubeMogul operations engineering team and how they overcome challenges.