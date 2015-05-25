Shell Tips!

Puppet Camp Silicon Valley: How TubeMogul reached 10,000 Puppet deployment in one year

Tags:  news automation

Amazing crowd gathering at Puppet Camp Silicon Valley where I was able to present again some of the work we did at TubeMogul to improve our Operations Engineering Continuous Delivery workflow with Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins, and of course Puppet.

