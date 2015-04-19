Puppet Camp Paris: Improving Operations Efficiency with Puppet

April 19, 2015

During Puppet Camp Paris, I got the privilege to present the Continuous Delivery Workflow of TubeMogul's Operations Engineering Team. In few years, we went from few servers to over two thousands nodes fully managed by Puppet. In our presentation, we went over the challenges we faced as well as the implementation of our workflow to improve our day to day operation while still moving fast.

With our operations continuous delivery workflow using Git, Gerrit, and Jenkins, we have been able to manage over 10,000 Puppet deployment in 2014.

TubeMogul

Enterprise software company for digital branding

Over 27 Billion Ads Served in 2014

Ads Served in 2014 Over 30 Billion Ad Auctions per day

Ad Auctions per day Bid processed in less than 50 ms

Bid served in less than 80 ms (include network round trip)

(include network round trip) 5 PB of monthly video traffic served

of monthly video traffic served 1.1 EB of data stored

Operation Engineering

Ensure the smooth day to day operation of the platform

operation of the platform Provide a cost effective and cutting edge infrastructure

and infrastructure Team composed of SREs, SEs, and DBAs

Managing over 2,500 servers (virtual and physical)

Five Years Of Puppets!