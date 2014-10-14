POODLE SSLv3.0 Vulnerability CVE-2014-3566

October 14, 2014

It has been few days that some rumors were talking about a new SSLv3 vulnerability. It's been confirmed yesterday by the Google Security team as they released the details of the vulnerability. See CVE-2014-3566.

The SSL protocol 3.0, as used in OpenSSL through 1.0.1i and other products, uses nondeterministic CBC padding, which makes it easier for man-in-the-middle attackers to obtain cleartext data via a padding-oracle attack, aka the "POODLE" issue.

You must disable SSLv3.0 or CBC-mode ciphers with SSLv3.0 to mitigate the issue. You should make sure to do this for all your services, including third party services like Amazon AWS CloudFront.

