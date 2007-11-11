[PHP] Zend Platform - Performance results

November 11, 2007

👉 This post was initially written in 2007 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running.

If you are a PHP developer or a LAMP server admin you probably have already heard about the [Zend Platform][1]. After some test and configure/tunning step, we deployed this solution on a heavy loaded production server running with [Apache 2.x][2], [PHP 4.4.x][3], [MySQL Client 5.x][4].

The server used for deploy and test the Zend Platform in real production condition is a Bi-Xeon 1,4Ghz with 2Go RAM and 2×36 Go SCSI. This server is part of a cluster made of 10 servers which deliver PHP scripts only. All statics media (gif, css, js, swf, etc.) are delivered thru other dedicated servers.

Statistics Without Zend Platform

More than 3.000.000 Hits/Day

30 Hits/sec

60% Average CPU Load

Statistics With Zend Platform

More than 10.000.000 Hits/Day

100 Hits/sec

20% Average CPU Load

To sum up

Manage 3.5 times more traffic

Having 3 times less load

Use same quantity of process

All the advanced futures for debug, profile, analyze your code

Centralize error message easily from multiple front (With stats, alerts, vhost, etc.)

HTML Caching solution

Of course, all this stuff could be done with [xDebug][7], [xCache][8] and many other Open Source solution, this will depend of your free time for deploying it. The Zend Platform is an "All in One" package with some advanced features and a good interaction between the Platform and your IDE ([Zend Studio/Neon][9]).