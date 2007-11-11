Shell Tips!

[PHP] Zend Platform - Performance results

  • HOME
  • >
  • NEWS
  • >
  • [PHP] Zend Platform - Performance results
Last Updated: 
Tags:  php apache mysql performance

👉 This post was initially written in 2007 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running.

If you are a PHP developer or a LAMP server admin you probably have already heard about the [Zend Platform][1]. After some test and configure/tunning step, we deployed this solution on a heavy loaded production server running with [Apache 2.x][2], [PHP 4.4.x][3], [MySQL Client 5.x][4].

The server used for deploy and test the Zend Platform in real production condition is a Bi-Xeon 1,4Ghz with 2Go RAM and 2×36 Go SCSI. This server is part of a cluster made of 10 servers which deliver PHP scripts only. All statics media (gif, css, js, swf, etc.) are delivered thru other dedicated servers.

Statistics Without Zend Platform

  • More than 3.000.000 Hits/Day
  • 30 Hits/sec
  • 60% Average CPU Load

Statistics With Zend Platform

  • More than 10.000.000 Hits/Day
  • 100 Hits/sec
  • 20% Average CPU Load

Zend Platform Results

To sum up

  • Manage 3.5 times more traffic
  • Having 3 times less load
  • Use same quantity of process
  • All the advanced futures for debug, profile, analyze your code
  • Centralize error message easily from multiple front (With stats, alerts, vhost, etc.)
  • HTML Caching solution

Of course, all this stuff could be done with [xDebug][7], [xCache][8] and many other Open Source solution, this will depend of your free time for deploying it. The Zend Platform is an "All in One" package with some advanced features and a good interaction between the Platform and your IDE ([Zend Studio/Neon][9]).

Related news posts that you may like
What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is available for download. Find out some of the major security and performance improvements from this new distribution, including the introduction of WireGuard VPN, upgraded suite of software packages, faster boot time, etc.
READ
What's New in GNU Bash 5?
Bash version 5 is generally available and comes with some important improvements and new features like BASH_ARGV0, EPOCHSECONDS, and EPOCHREALTIME.
READ
Top 5 Machine Learning and Self-Healing Techniques used by SRE
Applying Machine Learning and Self-Healing techniques to the day operations of a production system has become common practices for most SREs. This post cover some real production use cases like automated failover, forecasting, anomalies detection, risk classification and so on.
READ
MORE POSTS