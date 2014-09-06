Shell Tips!

Markdown is dead. Long live Markdown!

  • HOME
  • >
  • NEWS
  • >
  • Markdown is dead. Long live Markdown!
Last Updated: 
Tags:  news

If you haven't been away of the internet for the past few years or if you are an occasional blogger, you must have heard about Markdown. It is a plain text format for writing structured documents. It has been developed in 2004 by John Gruber and widely adopted since then. The problem? A quite ambiguous syntax specification leading to many different implementations.

To solve the incompatibility between various implementations, a few engaged folks lead an effort to come up with a common specification called Standard Markdown. This went live last week and got shutdown fairly quickly due to some mood swing from the original author of Markdown. This doesn't matter much, the specification is now live as Common Markdown.

This is a major step forward to help the online community to standardize on Markdown. That being said, there is still many markup formats. If you ever need to convert from one markup format to another, you should check Pandoc or Marksy Chrome Extension.

Related news posts that you may like
What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is available for download. Find out some of the major security and performance improvements from this new distribution, including the introduction of WireGuard VPN, upgraded suite of software packages, faster boot time, etc.
READ
What's New in GNU Bash 5?
Bash version 5 is generally available and comes with some important improvements and new features like BASH_ARGV0, EPOCHSECONDS, and EPOCHREALTIME.
READ
Top 5 Machine Learning and Self-Healing Techniques used by SRE
Applying Machine Learning and Self-Healing techniques to the day operations of a production system has become common practices for most SREs. This post cover some real production use cases like automated failover, forecasting, anomalies detection, risk classification and so on.
READ
MORE POSTS