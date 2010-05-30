Graphing Java JMX Object values with Ganglia and Python using JPype

May 30, 2010

👉 This post was initially written in 2010 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running. Information below may be outdated. Use it at your own risk.

With Ganglia, graphing a large number of servers has never been so easy... Ganglia is a scalable distributed monitoring system for high-performance computing systems such as clusters and Grids. Ganglia let you create any kind of module in C/C++ or Python. You can also use the command line tool Gmetric and then the scripting language of your choice. The problem with Gmetrics is that you can’t keep your data organized by group and it’s getting harder to poll values in an efficient way. Few months ago I needed to monitor some JMX values returned by a Java daemon.

This post is quite succinct as I consider you already know Ganglia, Python and Java.

To monitor Java JMX values with Ganglia, I used JPype. JPype is an effort to allow python programs full access to java class libraries. This allowed me to port easily the JMX Munin plugin, you can get this plugin on Munin Exchange. The port, is really basic as I just converted few method to make sure I can publicly access them from the Python module. You can take a look at the jmxquery.patch or download [jmxquery.jar][2].

diff -urBN jmxquery.a/src/jmxquery/src/org/munin/JMXQuery.java jmxquery.b/src/jmxquery/src/org/munin/JMXQuery.java --- jmxquery.a/src/jmxquery/src/org/munin/JMXQuery.java 2007-05-14 01:07:44.000000000 -0700 +++ jmxquery.b/src/jmxquery/src/org/munin/JMXQuery.java 2010-01-15 15:40:00.000000000 -0800 @@ -61,7 +61,7 @@ this.password = password; } - private void connect() throws IOException + public void connect() throws IOException { Map environment = null; if (username != null && password != null) @@ -78,7 +78,18 @@ connection = connector.getMBeanServerConnection(); } - private void list() throws IOException, InstanceNotFoundException, IntrospectionException, ReflectionException + public void ping() throws IOException + { + try { + MBeanServerConnection testConnection = connector.getMBeanServerConnection(); + if (testConnection == null) + this.connect(); + } catch (IOException e) { + this.connect(); + } + } + + public void list() throws IOException, InstanceNotFoundException, IntrospectionException, ReflectionException { if (config == null) { @@ -90,7 +101,7 @@ } } - private void listConfig() + public void listConfig() { for (FieldProperties field : config.getFields()) { @@ -107,7 +118,22 @@ } } - private void output(String name, Object attr, String key) + public String output(String name, String JmxObjectName, String JmxAttributeName, String Key) + { + try + { + Object value = connection.getAttribute(new ObjectName(JmxObjectName), JmxAttributeName); + return output(name, value, Key); + } + catch (Exception e) + { + System.err.println("Fail to output " + name); + e.printStackTrace(); + } + return null; + } + + public String output(String name, Object attr, String key) { if (attr instanceof CompositeDataSupport) { @@ -116,15 +142,17 @@ { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Key is null for composed data " + name); } - System.out.println(name + ".value " + format(cds.get(key))); + //System.out.println(name + ".value " + format(cds.get(key))); + return format(cds.get(key)); } else { - System.out.println(name + ".value " + format(attr)); + //System.out.println(name + ".value " + format(attr)); + return format(attr); } } - private void output(String name, Object attr) + public void output(String name, Object attr) { if (attr instanceof CompositeDataSupport) { @@ -142,7 +170,7 @@ } @SuppressWarnings("unchecked") - private void listAll() throws IOException, InstanceNotFoundException, IntrospectionException, ReflectionException + public void listAll() throws IOException, InstanceNotFoundException, IntrospectionException, ReflectionException { Set

Once JPype is installed, make sure your Ganglia is configured with the python module.

# that should be loaded. # name - module name # path - load path of the .so # params - path to the directory where mod_python # should look for python metric modules modules { module { name = "python_module" path = "modpython.so" params = "/opt/ganglia/python_modules" } } include ('/opt/ganglia/etc/conf.d/*.pyconf')

Then you can use this basic [jmx python][3] module:

Ganglia Module to graph JMX values using JPype Author : Nicolas Brousse "" " from jpype import * import os , platform , sys , time debug = 0 _jmx = None _jmx_cur_status = { } _jmx_pre_status = { } _jmx_pre_time = { } _eta = 0 _jmx_params = { 'User' : '' , 'Password' : '' , 'Host' : '127.0.0.1' , 'Port' : '8989' , 'JMXWrapper' : '/opt/ganglia/jmxquery.jar' } descriptors = [ ] gauge_metrics = { } def Metric_Handler ( name ) : global _jmx if _jmx is None : _jmx = initJVM ( ) pre = None cur = 0 eta = 0 if debug : print "[ DEBUG ] _jmx_cur_status length: %d" % len ( _jmx_cur_status ) print "[ DEBUG ] _jmx_pre_status length: %d" % len ( _jmx_pre_status ) if _jmx is None : raise TypeError ( "No valid JMX Object !" ) if name in _jmx_cur_status : _jmx_pre_status [ name ] = _jmx_cur_status [ name ] for d in descriptors : if d [ 'name' ] == name : break try : if "jmxKeyName" in d : key = d [ 'jmxKeyName' ] else : key = None if debug : print "[ DEBUG ] _jmx.output(%s, %s, %s, %s)" % \ ( d [ 'name' ] , d [ 'jmxObjectName' ] , d [ 'jmxAttributeName' ] , key ) _jmx . ping ( ) result = _jmx . output ( d [ 'name' ] , d [ 'jmxObjectName' ] , d [ 'jmxAttributeName' ] , key ) except : print "Error: " , sys . exc_info ( ) [ 1 ] raise if result . isdigit ( ) : if debug : print "[ DEBUG ] %s: %s" % ( name , result ) _jmx_cur_status [ name ] = result cur_time = time . time ( ) if name in _jmx_pre_time : eta = cur_time - _jmx_pre_time [ name ] if debug : print '[ DEBUG ] ETA: %d, Last time: %d, Cur time: %d' % ( eta , _jmx_pre_time [ name ] , cur_time ) _jmx_pre_time [ name ] = cur_time if name in _jmx_cur_status : cur = _jmx_cur_status [ name ] else : cur = 0 if len ( _jmx_pre_status ) & gt ; 0 and name in _jmx_pre_status : pre = _jmx_pre_status [ name ] else : pre = 0 eta = int ( eta ) if name in gauge_metrics : if pre is not None and eta & gt ; 0 : ret = ( long ( cur ) - long ( pre ) ) / eta else : ret = 0 else : ret = cur if debug : print "[ DEBUG ] Metric_Handler(%s): %s (eta: %s, cur: %s, pre: %s)" % ( name , ret , eta , cur , pre ) return long ( ret ) def Init_Metric ( name , jmxObjectName , jmxAttributeName , jmxKeyName , tmax , type , slope , units , fmt , handler ) : '''Create a metric definition dictionary object.''' d = { 'name' : name . lower ( ) , 'jmxObjectName' : jmxObjectName , 'jmxAttributeName' : jmxAttributeName , 'jmxKeyName' : jmxKeyName , 'call_back' : handler , 'time_max' : tmax , 'value_type' : type , 'units' : units , 'slope' : slope , 'format' : fmt , 'description' : 'JMX ' + name . replace ( "_" , " " ) , 'groups' : 'jmx' } return d def metric_init ( params ) : global _jmx , _jmx_params if debug : print "[ DEBUG ] metric_init()" if 'User' in params : _jmx_params [ 'User' ] = params [ 'User' ] if 'Password' in params : _jmx_params [ 'Password' ] = params [ 'Password' ] if 'Host' in params : _jmx_params [ 'Host' ] = params [ 'Host' ] if 'Port' in params : _jmx_params [ 'Port' ] = int ( params [ 'Port' ] ) if 'JMXWrapper' in params : _jmx_params [ 'JMXWrapper' ] = params [ 'JMXWrapper' ] return descriptors def initJVM ( ) : if debug : print "[ DEBUG ] initJVM()" if platform . architecture ( ) [ 0 ] == "32bit" : arch = "i386" else : arch = "amd64" jvm = "/usr/java/jdk/jre/lib/%s/client/libjvm.so" % arch if not os . path . isfile ( jvm ) : jvm = "/usr/java/jdk/jre/lib/%s/server/libjvm.so" % arch if not os . path . isfile ( jvm ) : raise IOError ( "Can't find the libjvm.so (%s)" % jvm ) if not os . path . isfile ( _jmx_params [ 'JMXWrapper' ] ) : raise IOError ( "Can't find the JMX Wrapper at'%s'" % \ _jmx_params [ 'JMXWrapper' ] ) try : startJVM ( jvm , "-Djava.class.path=%s" % _jmx_params [ 'JMXWrapper' ] ) url = "service:jmx:rmi:///jndi/rmi://%s:%d/jmxrmi" % \ ( _jmx_params [ 'Host' ] , int ( _jmx_params [ 'Port' ] ) ) JMXQuery = JClass ( "org.munin.JMXQuery" ) if _jmx_params [ 'Password' ] is not '' : _jmx = JMXQuery ( url , username , password ) else : _jmx = JMXQuery ( url ) _jmx . connect ( ) except : print "Error: " , sys . exc_info ( ) [ 1 ] raise return _jmx def metric_cleanup ( ) : '''Clean up the metric module.''' def Build_Conf ( ) : print "modules {

module {

name = \"jmx\"

language = \"python\"

}

}

" print "collection_group {

collect_every = 30

time_threshold = 60" for d in descriptors : print " metric {

name = \"" + d [ 'name' ] + "\"

title = \"" + d [ 'description' ] + "\"

value_threshold = 1.0

}" print "}

" descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_cpu_time" , "java.lang:type=Threading" , "CurrentThreadCpuTime" , "" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_cpu_user_time" , "java.lang:type=Threading" , "CurrentThreadUserTime" , "" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_memory_nonheap_committed" , "java.lang:type=Memory" , "NonHeapMemoryUsage" , "committed" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_memory_nonheap_max" , "java.lang:type=Memory" , "NonHeapMemoryUsage" , "max" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_memory_nonheap_used" , "java.lang:type=Memory" , "NonHeapMemoryUsage" , "used" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_memory_heap_committed" , "java.lang:type=Memory" , "HeapMemoryUsage" , "committed" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_memory_heap_used" , "java.lang:type=Memory" , "HeapMemoryUsage" , "used" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_memory_heap_max" , "java.lang:type=Memory" , "HeapMemoryUsage" , "max" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "os_memory_physical" , "java.lang:type=OperatingSystem" , "FreePhysicalMemorySize" , "" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "os_memory_vm" , "java.lang:type=OperatingSystem" , "CommittedVirtualMemorySize" , "" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_thread_count" , "java.lang:type=Threading" , "ThreadCount" , "" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) descriptors . append ( Init_Metric ( "java_thread_count_peak" , "java.lang:type=Threading" , "PeakThreadCount" , "" , int ( 300 ) , 'uint' , 'both' , '' , '%u' , Metric_Handler ) ) if __name__ == '__main__' : try : if len ( sys . argv ) & lt ; = 1 : debug = 1 metric_init ( _jmx_params ) if len ( sys . argv ) & lt ; = 1 : while True : for d in descriptors : v = d [ 'call_back' ] ( d [ 'name' ] ) time . sleep ( 5 ) elif sys . argv [ 1 ] == "config" : Build_Conf ( ) metric_cleanup ( ) except KeyboardInterrupt : print "Process interrupted." if _JMX_WorkerThread . running and not _JMX_WorkerThread . shuttingdown : _JMX_WorkerThread . shutdown ( ) time . sleep ( 0.2 ) sys . exit ( 1 )