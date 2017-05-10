Adobe Advertising Cloud: The Reality of Cloud Bursting with OpenStack

May 10, 2017

Over the past decade I had the privilege to build a massive scale infrastructure at a small start-up called TubeMogul. We went thru an IPO and an acquisition from a Fortune 500 company, Adobe. Hence, it was quite a privilege to present my team accomplishment at the OpenStack Summit 2017 in Boston. We built a fully automated infrastructure which enable our team to leverage a multi-cloud environment with cloud-bursting capabilities. Check out the presentation on slideshare/youtube and our interview on #TheCube.