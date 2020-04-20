Mastering Mac with Tips and Tricks
How To Format Date and Time in Linux, macOS, and Bash?
Find out how to manipulate date and time on linux and macOS systems as well as natively in the Bash shell. This post covers all you need to know to format a date from your shell.
How To Change Preferences from the Command Line on macOS?
Learn how to optimize your workflow on macOS by automating all your Finder and Applications preferences. This post introduce the use of the macOS command line 'defaults' and provide examples on how to programmatically change user preferences.
How To Upgrade your Bash Version on macOS?
MacOS comes with an outdated version 3 of Bash which is quite frustrating when trying to script more advanced solution and get compatibility across various systems. This post will show you how to easily upgrade your Bash version on MacOS from the command line.
How to Find which macOS version you are running?
Find out which macOS version you are currently running with the use of two command line tools named respectively system_profiler and sw_vers.
Removing ^M in imported Windows files
Learn how to quickly and easily handle files with newline and carriage return between linux, mac, and windows. This post will explain how to remove or replace the often annoying ^M character.
How to flush your DNS Cache on Mac OS X?
This post cover how to workaround and resolve the case of a bad DNS entry returned by a local cache due to a long TTL cache. Find out how to purge your Mac OS local DNS cache depending on your specific Mac OS version, all this right from the command line.