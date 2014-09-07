September 7, 2014

As you just finished to configure your sudoers to execute a remote command without a password through an ssh connection you are now getting one of the following error:

sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo

sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified

This post covers the basics of sudo , askpass , and tty meaning before getting into how to fix or workaround those sudo and tty related errors.

What are sudo , tty , and askpass ?

sudo is a command line programm that allow users to run programms with the security privileges of another user or group which default to the superuser (i.e. root ). The command name originally meant superuser do. You will often see the term sudoers which refers to your sudo users or the sudo configuration file which is generally located at /etc/sudoers .

TTY stand for teletypewriter which comes through a long history before the computer era. Nowadays, the tty command is used to provide the file name of the terminal connected to the standard input, example: /dev/ttys001 .

askpass refers to whatever programm that should be used to prompt a user for credentials or a passphrase.

How to solve 'sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo'?

It is most-likely that you are running on a Linux distribution with sudo configured to require a tty . Requiring sudo commands to run from a real tty was generally done as a matter of security concern. In reality, this does not provide any real security benefit. This is generally enforced by setting Defaults requiretty in the /etc/sudoers .

Some Linux distributions have been known to have this as a default configuration. RedHat just recently removed this from Fedora and REHL, see Bug 1020147.

Fix #1: Disable requiretty

You can either disable requiretty globally or for a single sudo user, group, or command.

To disable this feature globally, replace Defaults requiretty by Defaults !requiretty in your /etc/sudoers .

Alternatively, to change this configuration at a per user, per group or per command basis, you can suffix the Defaults word with the appropriate user, group, or command as in the example below.

Defaults ! /path/to/my/bin ! requiretty Defaults:myuser ! requiretty

Fix #2: Use a pseudo-tty

In order to use a pseudo-tty you will need to connect by ssh using the -t options. Example: ssh -t user@myhost sudo mycommand .

From man ssh:

-t Force pseudo-tty allocation. This can be used to execute arbitrary screen-based programs on a remote machine, which can be very useful, e.g. when implementing menu services. Multiple -t options force tty allocation, even if ssh has no local tty.

⚠️ If you encounter the error Pseudo-terminal will not be allocated because stdin is not a terminal. , then you will need to use -tt to force a pseudo-terminal. If you don't need a pseudo-terminal, then use -T which would simply disable pseudo-tty allocation.

How to solve 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified'?

The current sudo command is trying to execute a command but does not have a tty to prompt the user for credentials or a passphrase and then fall back to an askpass method but does not have askpass command configured. Depending on what you expect to accomplish, you may have different way to solve the problem.

Situation #1: Running sudo with NOPASSWD

If you try to run sudo with no password requirements, then you probably haven't configured your sudoers file with NOPASSWD . See the below examples and adjust to your permissions needs (limit to user or commands).

%admin ALL = ( ALL ) NOPASSWD:ALL jdoe ALL = ( root ) NOPASSWD:/bin/myCommand

If you have the NOPASSWD properly configured then the ssh -t solution from above should do the rest and fix the issue.

In some cases, the pseudo-tty option may not be working as expected, especially in a chrooted environment. In such case, you may have to rely on the sudo -n option that will run sudo in a non-interactive mode and avoid any user prompt and skip the askpass issue. Your sudo command may still fail as your user is probably not configured for NOPASSWD in your sudoers, hence the password prompt.

Situation #2: Running sudo to prompt for a password

If you do expect a credential or password prompt, then you may need to define the askpass application used by sudo. You can either use the environment variable SUDO_ASKPASS or set it directly in the /etc/sudoers and point it to the command line to use, for example, ssh-askpass .