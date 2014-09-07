sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo
As you just finished to configure your sudoers to execute a remote command without a password through an ssh connection you are now getting one of the following error:
sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo
sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified
This post covers the basics of
sudo,
askpass, and
tty meaning before getting into how to fix or workaround those
sudo and
tty related errors.
- What are sudo, tty, and askpass?
- How to solve 'sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo'?
- How to solve 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified'?
What are
sudo,
tty, and
askpass?
sudo is a command line programm that allow users to run programms with the security privileges of another user or group which default to the superuser (i.e.
root). The command name originally meant superuser do. You will often see the term
sudoers which refers to your sudo users or the sudo configuration file which is generally located at
/etc/sudoers.
TTY stand for teletypewriter which comes through a long history before the computer era. Nowadays, the tty command is used to provide the file name of the terminal connected to the standard input, example:
/dev/ttys001.
askpass refers to whatever programm that should be used to prompt a user for credentials or a passphrase.
How to solve 'sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo'?
It is most-likely that you are running on a Linux distribution with
sudo configured to require a
tty. Requiring sudo commands to run from a real
tty was generally done as a matter of security concern. In reality, this does not provide any real security benefit. This is generally enforced by setting
Defaults requiretty in the
/etc/sudoers.
Some Linux distributions have been known to have this as a default configuration. RedHat just recently removed this from Fedora and REHL, see Bug 1020147.
Fix #1: Disable requiretty
You can either disable
requiretty globally or for a single
sudo user, group, or command.
To disable this feature globally, replace
Defaults requiretty by
Defaults !requiretty in your
/etc/sudoers.
Alternatively, to change this configuration at a per user, per group or per command basis, you can suffix the
Defaults word with the appropriate user, group, or command as in the example below.
Defaults!/path/to/my/bin !requiretty
Defaults:myuser !requiretty
Fix #2: Use a pseudo-tty
In order to use a pseudo-tty you will need to connect by ssh using the
-t options. Example:
ssh -t user@myhost sudo mycommand.
From man ssh:
-t Force pseudo-tty allocation. This can be used to execute arbitrary screen-based programs on a remote
machine, which can be very useful, e.g. when implementing menu services. Multiple -t options force
tty allocation, even if ssh has no local tty.
⚠️ If you encounter the error
Pseudo-terminal will not be allocated because stdin is not a terminal., then you will need to use
-ttto force a pseudo-terminal. If you don't need a pseudo-terminal, then use
-Twhich would simply disable pseudo-tty allocation.
How to solve 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified'?
The current
sudo command is trying to execute a command but does not have a
tty to prompt the user for credentials or a passphrase and then fall back to an
askpass method but does not have
askpass command configured. Depending on what you expect to accomplish, you may have different way to solve the problem.
Situation #1: Running sudo with
NOPASSWD
If you try to run
sudo with no password requirements, then you probably haven't configured your sudoers file with
NOPASSWD. See the below examples and adjust to your permissions needs (limit to user or commands).
%admin ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
jdoe ALL=(root) NOPASSWD:/bin/myCommand
If you have the
NOPASSWD properly configured then the
ssh -t solution from above should do the rest and fix the issue.
In some cases, the pseudo-tty option may not be working as expected, especially in a chrooted environment. In such case, you may have to rely on the
sudo -n option that will run
sudo in a non-interactive mode and avoid any user prompt and skip the askpass issue. Your
sudo command may still fail as your user is probably not configured for
NOPASSWD in your sudoers, hence the password prompt.
Situation #2: Running
sudo to prompt for a password
If you do expect a credential or password prompt, then you may need to define the
askpass application used by sudo. You can either use the environment variable
SUDO_ASKPASS or set it directly in the
/etc/sudoers and point it to the command line to use, for example,
ssh-askpass.
If you don't want to use an askpass command or cannot use one, then you can use
sudo -S which will direct
sudoto read the password from the standard input (
stdin) instead of prompting the user for it with an
askpass command. Note that
sudo -S will still send the credential prompt to the standard error (
stderr) and it will expect the password sent to
stdin to terminate with a newline character.