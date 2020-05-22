sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified
As you try to execute a command with sudo, either through a cronjob or remotely, you are now getting the error sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified.
This post covers the basics of
sudo,
tty, and
askpass meaning before getting into how to fix or workaround this
sudo and
askpass related errors.
👉 Not your issue? Check my post on this other common error: sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo.
What are
sudo,
tty, and
askpass?
The
sudo command line programm that can be used to impersonate another user or group in order to run a command with appropriate level of permissions which default to the superuser (i.e.
root). The
sudo permissions rules are generally defiend with the file located at
/etc/sudoers. The keyword
NOPASSWD is used in the sudoers to identify command, users, or group that can be run without password requirements.
TTY caries a lot of history but nowadays the tty command is used to identify a terminal through with a file descriptor to access its standard input, example:
/dev/ttys001.
askpass refers to whatever programm that should be used to prompt a user for credentials or a passphrase. A common one will be
ssh-askpass which is an X11-based passphrase dialog for openssh.
What is 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified'?
The error message sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified will occur when the
sudo command is trying to execute a command that requires a password but
sudo does not have access to a
tty to prompt the user for a passphrase. As it can't find a
tty, sudo fall back to an
askpass method but can't find an
askpass command configured.
Depending on what you are trying to achieve, you may have different ways to solve the problem.
How to solve 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified'?
Execute a command with
sudo and no password requirements
If your intend is to run
sudo with no password requirements, then you probably haven't configured your sudoers file with
NOPASSWD. See the below examples and adjust to your permissions needs (limit to user or commands).
%admin ALL=(ALL) NOPASSWD:ALL
jdoe ALL=(root) NOPASSWD:/bin/myCommand
If you have the
NOPASSWD properly configured and you are getting this error while executing the command, then you may be running the command without
tty. This may occur when connecting through
ssh, running the command from a
crontab (i.e. cron), or any environement that is lacking a
tty.
If the issue occure through an ssh connection, then you simply need to use the
ssh -t option to provide a pseudo-tty and fix the error.
In some cases, the pseudo-tty option may not be working as expected, especially in a chrooted environment. Also, if the problem occurs while running in a
crontab or similar then you may have to rely on the
sudo -n option that will run
sudo in a non-interactive mode and avoid any user prompt and skip the
askpass issue. Your
sudo command may still fail as your user or command won't be configured for
NOPASSWD in your sudoers, hence the password prompt.
Execute a command with
sudo and prompt for a password
If you expect a credential or password prompt, then you may need to define the
askpass application used by sudo. You can either use the environment variable
SUDO_ASKPASS or set it directly in the
/etc/sudoers and point it to the command line to use, for example,
ssh-askpass.
If you don't want to use an
askpass command or cannot use one, then you can use
sudo -S which will direct
sudoto read the password from the standard input (
stdin) instead of prompting the user for it with an
askpass command. Note that
sudo -S will still send the credential prompt to the standard error (
stderr) and it will expect the password sent to
stdin to terminate with a newline character.