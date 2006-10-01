Raid 5 Monitoring on Dell Power Edge 2650 with afacli

October 1, 2006

I had to monitor the Raid 5 status of two PE 2650 with a PERC3/Di running with GNU Debian. You can get the CLI tool afacli from dell website. Originally it was only available for windows or red-hat and it was necessary to tweak this stuff using Alien software for converting rpm to deb packages.

[ me@host ~ ] $ wget http://linux.dell.com/files/aacraid/afaapps-2.6-0.tar.gz [ me@host ~ ] $ sudo tar -Pvzxf afaapps-2.6-0.tar.gz cd /dev ./MAKEDEV.afa afa0

More information is available on the Dell website.

Now that we have a running AFACLI we can do a little script for checking hourly our raid status. Main thing to know with afacli - as lot of other CLI tool - is the HELP command. First you will have to open your device with the command open afa0 then you could check your container list, disk list etc. Due to network constraint I could only use an SSH connection, so for schedule this script I use a special user named xfertuser on each box for doing an SSH KEY AUTH. When my user is logon the remote box, I execute some command on AFACLI and use a simple diff on last afacli log file and the new afacli log file. Then in last step Icheck the messages log for AACRAID error messages.

Here is a sample script to use in a hourly crontab :