Linux sysctl configuration and tuning script

September 12, 2010

👉 This post was initially written in 2010 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running.

In my early days, before using a configuration management systems (like Puppet or Chef) or when dealing with ad-hoc setup, I would frequently use a small shell script that will go thru all the basic linux sysctl config. In this post I'll share the base of the script I use. I would occasionally change it a bit according to my needs and the application/services that will run on the server. Though, having a script to automate some of this manual tuning is quite useful. Use it at your OWN risk. There is no silver bullet when it comes to performance tuning and sysctl , make sure to understand each parameters and that they fit your needs/usage/network/OS.

The script is available for download, see sysctl-config.sh.

You can run it using . sysctl-config.sh or if your server is ssd/highmem you could try . sysctl-config.sh ssd .

