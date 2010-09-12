Linux sysctl configuration and tuning script
👉 This post was initially written in 2010 and refered to specific software versions. When tunning your system, always consider which version you are running.
In my early days, before using a configuration management systems (like Puppet or Chef) or when dealing with ad-hoc setup, I would frequently use a small shell script that will go thru all the basic linux sysctl config. In this post I'll share the base of the script I use. I would occasionally change it a bit according to my needs and the application/services that will run on the server. Though, having a script to automate some of this manual tuning is quite useful. Use it at your OWN risk. There is no silver bullet when it comes to performance tuning and
sysctl, make sure to understand each parameters and that they fit your needs/usage/network/OS.
The script is available for download, see sysctl-config.sh.
You can run it using
. sysctl-config.sh or if your server is ssd/highmem you could try
. sysctl-config.sh ssd.
👉 Read more about the dot command (
.) in the post How and When to Use the Dot Command in Bash?
#!/bin/bash
#vim: set expandtab tabstop=4 shiftwidth=4 softtabstop=4:
#
# Author : Nicolas Brousse
#
# Notes :
# This script is a simple "helper" to configure your sysctl.conf on linux
# There is no silver bullet. Don't expect the perfect setup, review comments
# and adapt the parameters to your needs and application usage.
#
# Use this script at your OWN risk. There is no guarantee whatsoever.
#
# License :
# This work is licenced under the CC-GNU LGPL version 2.1 or later.
# To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/LGPL/2.1/
# or send a letter to :
#
# Creative Commons
# 171 Second Street, Suite 300
# San Francisco, California 94105, USA
#
host=$(hostname)
ARCH=$(uname -m)
which bc
if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then
echo "This script require GNU bc, cf. http://www.gnu.org/software/bc/"
echo "On Linux Debian/Ubuntu you can install it by doing : apt-get install bc"
fi
echo "Update sysctl for $host"
mem_bytes=$(awk '/MemTotal:/ { printf "%0.f",$2 * 1024}' /proc/meminfo)
shmmax=$(echo "$mem_bytes * 0.90" | bc | cut -f 1 -d '.')
shmall=$(expr $mem_bytes / $(getconf PAGE_SIZE))
max_orphan=$(echo "$mem_bytes * 0.10 / 65536" | bc | cut -f 1 -d '.')
file_max=$(echo "$mem_bytes / 4194304 * 256" | bc | cut -f 1 -d '.')
max_tw=$(($file_max*2))
min_free=$(echo "($mem_bytes / 1024) * 0.01" | bc | cut -f 1 -d '.')
if [ "$1" != "ssd" ]; then
vm_dirty_bg_ratio=5
vm_dirty_ratio=15
else
# This setup is generally ok for ssd and highmem servers
vm_dirty_bg_ratio=3
vm_dirty_ratio=5
fi
>/etc/sysctl.conf cat << EOF
# Disable syncookies (syncookies are not RFC compliant and can use too muche resources)
net.ipv4.tcp_syncookies = 0
# Basic TCP tuning
net.ipv4.tcp_keepalive_time = 600
net.ipv4.tcp_synack_retries = 3
net.ipv4.tcp_syn_retries = 3
# RFC1337
net.ipv4.tcp_rfc1337 = 1
# Defines the local port range that is used by TCP and UDP
# to choose the local port
net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 1024 65535
# Log packets with impossible addresses to kernel log
net.ipv4.conf.all.log_martians = 1
# Minimum interval between garbage collection passes This interval is
# in effect under high memory pressure on the pool
net.ipv4.inet_peer_gc_mintime = 5
# Disable Explicit Congestion Notification in TCP
net.ipv4.tcp_ecn = 0
# Enable window scaling as defined in RFC1323
net.ipv4.tcp_window_scaling = 1
# Enable timestamps (RFC1323)
net.ipv4.tcp_timestamps = 1
# Enable select acknowledgments
net.ipv4.tcp_sack = 1
# Enable FACK congestion avoidance and fast restransmission
net.ipv4.tcp_fack = 1
# Allows TCP to send "duplicate" SACKs
net.ipv4.tcp_dsack = 1
# Controls IP packet forwarding
net.ipv4.ip_forward = 0
# No controls source route verification (RFC1812)
net.ipv4.conf.default.rp_filter = 0
# Enable fast recycling TIME-WAIT sockets
net.ipv4.tcp_tw_recycle = 1
# TODO : change TCP_SYNQ_HSIZE in include/net/tcp.h
# to keep TCP_SYNQ_HSIZE*16<=tcp_max_syn_backlog
net.ipv4.tcp_max_syn_backlog = 20000
# tells the kernel how many TCP sockets that are not attached
# to any user file handle to maintain
net.ipv4.tcp_max_orphans = $max_orphan
# How may times to retry before killing TCP connection, closed by our side
net.ipv4.tcp_orphan_retries = 1
# how long to keep sockets in the state FIN-WAIT-2
# if we were the one closing the socket
net.ipv4.tcp_fin_timeout = 20
# maximum number of sockets in TIME-WAIT to be held simultaneously
net.ipv4.tcp_max_tw_buckets = $max_tw
# don't cache ssthresh from previous connection
net.ipv4.tcp_no_metrics_save = 1
net.ipv4.tcp_moderate_rcvbuf = 1
# increase Linux autotuning TCP buffer limits
net.ipv4.tcp_rmem = 4096 87380 16777216
net.ipv4.tcp_wmem = 4096 65536 16777216
# increase TCP max buffer size
net.core.rmem_max = 16777216
net.core.wmem_max = 16777216
net.core.netdev_max_backlog = 2500
net.core.somaxconn = 65000
vm.swappiness = 0
# You can monitor the kernel behavior with regard to the dirty
# pages by using grep -A 1 dirty /proc/vmstat
vm.dirty_background_ratio = $vm_dirty_bg_ratio
vm.dirty_ratio = $vm_dirty_ratio
# required free memory (set to 1% of physical ram)
vm.min_free_kbytes = $min_free
# system open file limit
fs.file-max = $file_max
# Core dump suidsafe
fs.suid_dumpable = 2
kernel.printk = 4 4 1 7
kernel.core_uses_pid = 1
kernel.sysrq = 0
kernel.msgmax = 65536
kernel.msgmnb = 65536
# Maximum shared segment size in bytes
kernel.shmmax = $shmmax
# Maximum number of shared memory segments in pages
kernel.shmall = $shmall
EOF
/sbin/sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.conf
exit $?