Mastering Linux with Tips and Tricks
Recommended Reading
What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is available for download. Find out some of the major security and performance improvements from this new distribution, including the introduction of WireGuard VPN, upgraded suite of software packages, faster boot time, etc.
sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo
Learn what is a tty and how to solve 'sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo' and 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified' errors when using ssh to execute a sudo remote command.