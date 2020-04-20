Shell Tips!

Mastering Linux with Tips and Tricks

Last Updated: 
Tags:  news linux tips
Recommended Reading
What's New in Focal Fossa Ubuntu 20.04 LTS?
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is available for download. Find out some of the major security and performance improvements from this new distribution, including the introduction of WireGuard VPN, upgraded suite of software packages, faster boot time, etc.
READ
sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo
Learn what is a tty and how to solve 'sudo: sorry, you must have a tty to run sudo' and 'sudo: no tty present and no askpass program specified' errors when using ssh to execute a sudo remote command.
READ
Check those linux Related Posts
What is the Bash Null Command?
Learn about the Bash null command, also known as the POSIX shell colon command. This post cover concrete use cases and pitfalls to avoid.
READ
How To Format Date and Time in Linux, macOS, and Bash?
Find out how to manipulate date and time on linux and macOS systems as well as natively in the Bash shell. This post covers all you need to know to format a date from your shell.
READ
How and When to Use the Dot Command in Bash?
Learn the difference between the dot command (.) and a dot file notation. This post cover how and when you should leverage the dot command to execute a Bash script.
READ
