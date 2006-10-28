Vim Quick References: A One Page Cheat Sheet
Have you ever forgot a command or a shortcut while working in your favorite Text Editor, aka Vim? Here is a small cheat sheet that should help you get back to work quickly or improve your workflow. Some of the material covered in this current version include: insert mode, search commands, edit commands, navigation commands, file commands.
