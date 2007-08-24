Working with Bash Aliases (Alias/Unalias)

August 24, 2007

Bash Aliases allow a string to be substituted for a word when it is used as the first word of a simple command. The shell maintains a list of aliases that may be set and unset with the alias and unalias builtin commands.

You can set your aliases into your .bashrc file. Below is some common aliases:

alias ls = "ls -color=auto" alias dir = "ls -color=auto -format=vertical" alias vdir = "ls -color=auto -format=long" alias ll = "ls -l" alias la = "ls -A" alias l = "ls -CF"

The reverse action exist in order to unset an alias, you will simply use the unalias builtin command.

[ root@host ~ ] $ unalias ll [ root@host ~ ] $ unalias -a

Aliases are not expanded when your shell isn't interactive, unless the expand_aliases shell option is set using shopt .

[ root@host ~ ] $ shopt -s expand_aliases