Working with Bash Aliases (Alias/Unalias)
Bash Aliases allow a string to be substituted for a word when it is used as the first word of a simple command. The shell maintains a list of aliases that may be set and unset with the
alias and
unalias builtin commands.
You can set your aliases into your
.bashrc file. Below is some common aliases:
# .bashrc example
alias ls="ls -color=auto"
alias dir="ls -color=auto -format=vertical"
alias vdir="ls -color=auto -format=long"
alias ll="ls -l"
alias la="ls -A"
alias l="ls -CF"
The reverse action exist in order to unset an alias, you will simply use the
unalias builtin command.
# unset "ll" alias
[root@host ~]$ unalias ll
# unset all aliases
[root@host ~]$ unalias -a
Aliases are not expanded when your shell isn't interactive, unless the
expand_aliases shell option is set using
shopt.
[root@host ~]$ shopt -s expand_aliases
