Shell Tips!

Working with Bash Aliases (Alias/Unalias)

bash alias

Bash Aliases allow a string to be substituted for a word when it is used as the first word of a simple command. The shell maintains a list of aliases that may be set and unset with the alias and unalias builtin commands.

You can set your aliases into your .bashrc file. Below is some common aliases:

# .bashrc example
alias ls="ls -color=auto"
alias dir="ls -color=auto -format=vertical"  
alias vdir="ls -color=auto -format=long"
alias ll="ls -l"
alias la="ls -A"
alias l="ls -CF"

The reverse action exist in order to unset an alias, you will simply use the unalias builtin command.

# unset "ll" alias  
[root@host ~]$ unalias ll

# unset all aliases  
[root@host ~]$ unalias -a

Aliases are not expanded when your shell isn't interactive, unless the expand_aliases shell option is set using shopt.

[root@host ~]$ shopt -s expand_aliases

👉 Read more about aliases with the post to Find How a Bash Command will be Interpreted

