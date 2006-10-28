Working quickly with some Useful Terminal and Bash Shortcuts

October 28, 2006

The other day, one of my friend was doing some stuff on its Mac OSX Term without using any shortcuts. I suggest some of them (which are POSIX, GNU or Shell keys combinations) to him and he answer me : Why don't you post it on shell-tips.com ?!. So, here we are.

Those shortcuts are for VT100 Terminals and Bash shell.

Control Keys combinations** (CTRL+KEY)

ctrl+a : move your cursor to the beginning of the line ctrl+e : move your cursor to the end of the line ctrl+k : delete any characters from your cursor to the end of the line ctrl+u : delete any characters from your cursor to the beginning of the line ctrl+w : delete previous word ctrl+t : transpose two previous characters ctrl+y : yank/recover the last deletion ctrl+d : delete one character at the cursor position ctrl+h : delete one character before the cursor ctrl+f : move forward (or use the right arrow ! 😃 ctrl+b : move backward (or use the left arrow ! 😃 ctrl+r : find character sequence in history (completion mode) ctrl+g : escape from completion mode ctrl+v : Literal next (LNEXT)

:point_right> LNEXT interpret the next character as a string. eg : to symbolize a CR+LF you must use the key combination ctrl + v return which will print the special character ^M.

Escape Keys combinations** (ESC+KEY)

esc+d : delete from the cursor position to the end of the word esc+f : move forward a word esc+b : move backward a word esc+t : transpose two adjacent words

Other common keys