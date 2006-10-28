Working quickly with some Useful Terminal and Bash Shortcuts
The other day, one of my friend was doing some stuff on its Mac OSX Term without using any shortcuts. I suggest some of them (which are POSIX, GNU or Shell keys combinations) to him and he answer me : Why don't you post it on shell-tips.com ?!. So, here we are.
Those shortcuts are for VT100 Terminals and Bash shell.
Control Keys combinations** (CTRL+KEY)
- ctrl+a : move your cursor to the beginning of the line
- ctrl+e : move your cursor to the end of the line
- ctrl+k : delete any characters from your cursor to the end of the line
- ctrl+u : delete any characters from your cursor to the beginning of the line
- ctrl+w : delete previous word
- ctrl+t : transpose two previous characters
- ctrl+y : yank/recover the last deletion
- ctrl+d : delete one character at the cursor position
- ctrl+h : delete one character before the cursor
- ctrl+f : move forward (or use the right arrow ! 😃
- ctrl+b : move backward (or use the left arrow ! 😃
- ctrl+r : find character sequence in history (completion mode)
- ctrl+g : escape from completion mode
- ctrl+v : Literal next (LNEXT)
:point_right>
LNEXTinterpret the next character as a string. eg : to symbolize a
CR+LFyou must use the key combination ctrl+v return which will print the special character ^M.
Escape Keys combinations** (ESC+KEY)
- esc+d : delete from the cursor position to the end of the word
- esc+f : move forward a word
- esc+b : move backward a word
- esc+t : transpose two adjacent words
Other common keys
- Use up/down arrows to move through the bash command history
- Use left/right arrows to move on the current line
- Use tabulation key (TAB) for auto-complete a command name or a file name
- Use exclamation key + command name for repeat last similar command (ex. : !vi will recall the last vi command)