Printing a Sequence of Letters or Numbers

January 13, 2008

Iterating over a serie of files or directories is a command task when automating some processes. When the number of object is large, you would not want to write those sequences manually. Let see how Bash can simplify those tasks with Brace Expansions.

There is generally two way to generate a sequence of numbers. You can either use the command line tool seq or in a pure Bash way use curly brackets {} (aka curly braces) for Brace Expansion. The later is the prefered way to do as seq is more here for legacy support. Also, note that seq only work to print a sequence of numbers. You will need to use curly brackets for a sequence of letters.

Print a sequence of number

[ root@host ~ ] $ seq 1 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 [ root@host ~ ] $ seq 0 2 10 0 2 4 6 8 10 [ root@host ~ ] $ echo { 1 .. 10 } 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 [ root@host ~ ] $ echo { 01 .. 10 } 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 [ root@host ~ ] $ echo { 0 .. 10 .. 2 } 0 2 4 6 8 10

Print a sequence of letters

[ root@host ~ ] $ echo { a .. g } a b c d e f g [ root@host ~ ] $ echo { a .. g .. 2 } a c e g

Example with mkdir

Of course, just printing sequences is not necessary helpful, below is a simple example on applying the same sequence expansion when using mkdir to build a deep tree of directories.

[ root@host ~ ] $ mkdir -p test/ { 1 .. 10 } / { 1 .. 10 } [ root@host ~ ] $ ls test/**/ test/1/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/10/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/2/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/3/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/4/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/5/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/6/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/7/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/8/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 test/9/: 1 10 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9