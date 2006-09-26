Find How a Bash Command will be Interpreted
You may have set some personnal alias or function in your profile .bashrc. The most common ones are probably
dir,
ls,
ll, etc. In the event you forgot how you defined your alias or function, the easiest way for get back the definition isn't to read your numerous .bashrc but by using the bash builtin command : type or command.
type: usage: type [-afptP] name [name ...]
command: usage: command [-pVv] command [arg ...]
command and
type are very similar and can both indicate how your command or alias would be interpreted if used as a command name. See some examples below. Also, to find out all your currently defined aliases - alias only - simply run
alias -p.
[root@host ~]$ alias -p
alias cp='cp -i'
alias mv='mv -i'
alias rm='rm -i'
[root@host ~]$ command -v rm
alias rm='rm -i'
[root@host ~]$ command -V rm
rm is aliased to `rm -i'
[root@host ~]# type rm
rm is aliased to `rm -i'
Another example to compare
type,
command -v, and
command -V wiusingth a readlink alias and a custom function for Docker images clean-up.
# .bashrc
alias readlink="greadlink"
dcleanup(){
docker rm -v $(docker ps --filter status=exited -q 2>/dev/null) 2>/dev/null
docker rmi $(docker images --filter dangling=true -q 2>/dev/null) 2>/dev/null
}
[root@host ~]$ type readlink
readlink is aliased to `greadlink'
[root@host ~]$ type dcleanup
dcleanup is a function
dcleanup ()
{
docker rm -v $(docker ps --filter status=exited -q 2>/dev/null) 2> /dev/null;
docker rmi $(docker images --filter dangling=true -q 2>/dev/null) 2> /dev/null
}
[root@host ~]$ command -v readlink
alias readlink='greadlink'
[root@host ~]$ command -v dcleanup
dcleanup
[root@host ~]$ command -V readlink
readlink is aliased to `greadlink'
[root@host ~]$ command -V dcleanup
dcleanup is a function
dcleanup ()
{
docker rm -v $(docker ps --filter status=exited -q 2>/dev/null) 2> /dev/null;
docker rmi $(docker images --filter dangling=true -q 2>/dev/null) 2> /dev/null
}
