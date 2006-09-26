Find How a Bash Command will be Interpreted

September 26, 2006

You may have set some personnal alias or function in your profile .bashrc. The most common ones are probably dir , ls , ll , etc. In the event you forgot how you defined your alias or function, the easiest way for get back the definition isn't to read your numerous .bashrc but by using the bash builtin command : type or command.

type: usage: type [ -afptP ] name [ name .. . ] command: usage: command [ -pVv ] command [ arg .. . ]

command and type are very similar and can both indicate how your command or alias would be interpreted if used as a command name. See some examples below. Also, to find out all your currently defined aliases - alias only - simply run alias -p .

[ root@host ~ ] $ alias -p alias cp = 'cp -i' alias mv = 'mv -i' alias rm = 'rm -i' [ root@host ~ ] $ command -v rm alias rm = 'rm -i' [ root@host ~ ] $ command -V rm rm is aliased to ` rm -i' [ root@host ~ ] rm is aliased to ` rm -i'

Another example to compare type , command -v , and command -V wiusingth a readlink alias and a custom function for Docker images clean-up.

alias readlink = "greadlink" dcleanup ( ) { docker rm -v $( docker ps --filter status = exited -q 2 > /dev/null ) 2 > /dev/null docker rmi $( docker images --filter dangling = true -q 2 > /dev/null ) 2 > /dev/null } [ root@host ~ ] $ type readlink readlink is aliased to ` greadlink ' [root@host ~]$ type dcleanup dcleanup is a function dcleanup () { docker rm -v $( docker ps --filter status = exited -q 2 > /dev/null ) 2> /dev/null; docker rmi $( docker images --filter dangling = true -q 2 > /dev/null ) 2> /dev/null } [root@host ~]$ command -v readlink alias readlink=' greadlink' [ root@host ~ ] $ command -v dcleanup dcleanup [ root@host ~ ] $ command -V readlink readlink is aliased to ` greadlink' [ root@host ~ ] $ command -V dcleanup dcleanup is a function dcleanup ( ) { docker rm -v $( docker ps --filter status = exited -q 2 > /dev/null ) 2 > /dev/null ; docker rmi $( docker images --filter dangling = true -q 2 > /dev/null ) 2 > /dev/null }