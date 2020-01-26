A Complete Guide on How To Use Bash Arrays

The Bash array variables come in two flavors, the one-dimensional indexed arrays, and the associative arrays. The indexed arrays are sometimes called lists and the associative arrays are sometimes called dictionaries or hash tables. The support for Bash Arrays simplifies heavily how you can write your shell scripts to support more complex logic.

This guide covers the standard bash array operations and how to declare (set), append, iterate over (loop), check (test), access (get), and delete (unset) a value in an indexed bash array and an associative bash array. The detailed examples include how to sort and shuffle arrays.

Difference between Bash Indexed Arrays and Associative Arrays

First and foremost, you need to differentiate the two types of arrays that can be used in bash. An indexed array is an array in which the keys (indexes) are ordered integers. You can think about it as an ordered list of items. Then, an associative array, a.k.a hash table , is an array in which the keys are represented by arbitrary strings.

How to declare a Bash Array?

Arrays in Bash are one-dimensional array variables. The declare shell builtin is used to declare array variables and give them attributes using the -a and -A options. Note that there is no upper limit (maximum) on the size (length) of a Bash array and the values in an Indexed Array and an Associative Array can be any strings or numbers, with the null string being a valid value.

Bash Indexed Array (ordered lists)

You can create an Indexed Array on the fly in Bash using compound assignment or by using the builtin command declare . The += operator allows you to append a value to an indexed Bash array.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myIndexedArray = ( one two three ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myIndexedArray [ * ] } one two three [ me@linux ~ ] $ myIndexedArray [ 5 ] = 'five' [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myIndexedArray [ * ] } one two three five [ me@linux ~ ] $ myIndexedArray [ 4 ] = 'four' [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myIndexedArray [ * ] } one two three four five [ me@linux ~ ] $ myIndexedArray += ( 'six' ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myIndexedArray [ * ] } one two three four five six

With the declare built-in command and the lowercase " -a " option, you would simply do the following:

[ me@linux ~ ] $ declare -a mySecondIndexedArray [ me@linux ~ ] $ mySecondIndexedArray [ 0 ] = 'zero' [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${mySecondIndexedArray [ * ] } zero

Bash Associative Array (dictionaries, hash table, or key/value pair)

You cannot create an associative array on the fly in Bash. You can only use the declare built-in command with the uppercase " -A " option. The += operator allows you to append one or multiple key/value to an associative Bash array.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ declare -A myAssociativeArray [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray [ a ] = 123 [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray [ b ] = 456 [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray += ( [ c ] = 789 [ d ] = 012 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } 012 789 456 123

⚠️ Do not confuse -a (lowercase) with -A (uppercase). It would silently fail. Indeed, declaring an Indexed array will accept subscript but will ignore it and treat the rest of your declaration as an Indexed Array, not an Associative Array.

Array Operations

How to iterate over a Bash Array? (loop)

As discussed above, you can access all the values of a Bash array using the * (asterisk) notation. Though, to iterate through all the array values you should use the @ (at) notation instead.

The difference between the two will arise when you try to loop over such an array using quotes. The * notation will return all the elements of the array as a single word result while the @ notation will return a value for each element of the Bash array as a separate word. This becomes clear when performing a for loop on such a variable.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myDemoArray = ( 1 2 3 4 5 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myDemoArray [ * ] } 1 2 3 4 5 [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myDemoArray [ @ ] } 1 2 3 4 5 [ me@linux ~ ] $ myDemoArray = ( 1 2 3 4 5 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ for value in " ${myDemoArray [ * ] } " ; do echo " $value " ; done 1 2 3 4 5 [ me@linux ~ ] $ myDemoArray = ( 1 2 3 4 5 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ for value in " ${myDemoArray [ @ ] } " ; do echo " $value " ; done 1 2 3 4 5

How to get the Key/Value pair of a Bash Array? (Obtain Keys or Indices)

When looping over a Bash array it's often useful to access the keys of the array separately of the values. This can be done by using the ! (bang) notation.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ for keys in " ${ ! myDemoArray [ @ ] } " ; do echo " $keys " ; done 0 1 2 3 4 [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray = ( [ a ] = 123 [ b ] = 456 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ for value in " ${myAssociativeArray [ @ ] } " ; do echo " $value " ; done 456 123 [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray = ( [ a ] = 123 [ b ] = 456 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ for keys in " ${ ! myAssociativeArray [ @ ] } " ; do echo " $keys " ; done b a [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray = ( [ a ] = 123 [ b ] = 456 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ for key in " ${ ! myAssociativeArray [ @ ] } " > do > echo -n "key : $key , " > echo "value: ${myAssociativeArray [ $key ] } " > done key : b, value: 456 key : a, value: 123

How to get a Bash Array size? (Array length)

Another useful aspect of manipulating Bash Arrays is to be able to get the total count of all the elements in an array. You can get the length (i.e. size) of an Array variable with the # (hashtag) notation.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( a b c d ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo "myArray contain ${ # myArray [ * ] } elements" myArray contain 4 elements [ me@linux ~ ] $ myAssociativeArray = ( [ a ] = 123 [ b ] = 456 ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo "myAssociativeArray contain ${ # myAssociativeArray [ * ] } elements" myAssociativeArray contain 2 elements

How to remove a key from a Bash Array or delete the full array? (delete)

The unset bash builtin command is used to unset (delete or remove) any values and attributes from a shell variable or function. This means that you can simply use it to delete a Bash array in full or only remove part of it by specifying the key. unset take the variable name as an argument, so don't forget to remove the $ (dollar) sign in front of the variable name of your array. See the complete example below.

[me@linux ~]$ declare -A myArray=([one]=un [two]=deux [three]=trois) [me@linux ~]$ echo ${myArray[*]} deux trois un [me@linux ~]$ echo ${myArray[one]} un [me@linux ~]$ unset myArray[one] [me@linux ~]$ echo ${myArray[*]} deux trois [me@linux ~]$ unset myArray [me@linux ~]$ echo ${myArray[*]}

Detailed Examples & FAQ

How to shuffle the elements of an Array in a shell script?

There are two reasonable options to shuffle the elements of a bash array in a shell script. First, you can either use the external command-line tool shuf that comes with the GNU coreutils, or sort -R in older coreutils versions. Second, you can use a native bash implementation with only shell builtin and a randomization function. Both methods presented below assume the use of an indexed array, it will not work with associative arrays.

The shuf command line generates random permutations from a file or the standard input. By using the -e option, shuf would treat each argument as a separate input line. Do not forget to use the double-quote otherwise elements with whitespaces will be split. Once the array is shuffled we can reassign its new value to the same variable.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( "1st item" "2nd item" "3rd item" ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myArray [ @ ] } 1st item 2nd item 3rd item [ me@linux ~ ] $ shuf -e " ${myArray [ @ ] } " 2nd item 1st item 3rd item [ me@linux ~ ] $ shuf -e ${myArray [ @ ] } 2nd item item 1st 3rd item [ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( $( shuf -e " ${myArray [ @ ] } " ) ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myArray [ @ ] } 2nd item 1st item 3rd item

The second option to shuffle the elements of a bash array is to implement an unbiased algorithm like the Fisher-Yates shuffle. The challenge to implement such a solution is that you may need to few bash tricks to work around some limitations. For example, a bash function return value is limited to number values between 0 and 255, nor can you safely use indirection in bash. This example will implement a rand function and a shuffle function. Both functions use local and global variables to pass values around. If you need to shuffle an array larger than 32768 entries or your array is not a dense indexed array, then use the first method above using shuf .

We want to ensure that every permutation is equally likely when shuffling the array. The first function rand generates a random number as simply using $((RANDOM % i)) with just the modulo operator in bash arithmetic would produce a biased number. We compensate this by using a range of values that is a multiple of the $RANDOM modulus. The $RANDOM number range between 0 and 32767. Since we still rely on this number, it will limit our max random number generator to 32768 values. We use a bash while loop with the bash null command to iterate over a series of $RANDOM numbers until we get one below the max value. We use a bash if statement to ensure that we don't end up in an infinite loop in cases where max value is zero which would happen if we provide a number larger than 32768 to rand .

The shuffle function uses a bash for loop to permute they entries in the array based on the unbiased random number we generated with the rand function.

rand ( ) { local max = $(( 32768 / $ 1 * $ 1 )) if (( $max > 0 )) ; then while (( ( _RANDOM = $RANDOM ) >= max )) ; do : ; done _RANDOM = $(( _RANDOM % $ 1 )) else return 1 fi } shuffle ( ) { local i tmp size size = ${ # _array [ * ] } for (( i = size - 1 ; i > 0 ; i -- )) ; do if ! rand $(( i + 1 )) ; then exit 1 ; fi tmp = ${_array [ i ] } _array [ i ] = ${_array [ $_RANDOM ] } _array [ $_RANDOM ] = $tmp done } [ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( "1st item" "2nd item" "3rd item" ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myArray [ @ ] } 1st item 2nd item 3rd item [ me@linux ~ ] $ _array = ( " ${myArray [ @ ] } " ) ; shuffle ; myArray = ( " ${_array [ @ ] } " ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myArray [ @ ] } 2nd item 1st item 3rd item

How to sort the elements of an Array in a shell script?

You can easily implement a Bubble sort algorithm in bash to sort a bash indexed array (list). This sorting algorithm is called a comparison sort. It iterates over each item of an array using a bash for loop and until loop to compare adjacent items with a bash if statement and swap them if they are in the wrong order. The algorithm iterates until all the items are sorted.

The example below is a shell script implementation of a bubble sort algorithm on a list of dates. It uses the date command to do date comparison in bash and sort the dates in descending order.

#!/usr/bin/bash swapDates ( ) { local tmp = ${dates [ $1 ] } dates [ $1 ] = ${dates [ $2 ] } dates [ $2 ] = $tmp } bubblesort ( ) { local size = ${ # dates [ @ ] } echo -e "

Array size: $size " n = $size until (( n <= 0 )) ; do newn = 0 echo -e "

Iteration: $(( size - n )) " for (( i = 0 ; i < n ; i ++ )) ; do if (( ( ${#dates[i + 1 ]} > 0 ) && \ ( $ ( date - d "${dates[i + 1 ]}" + % s ) > $ ( date - d "${dates[i]}" + % s ) ) )) ; then echo swap " ${dates [ i+1 ] } " with " ${dates [ i ] } " swapDates $(( i + 1 )) $i newn = $i fi done n = $newn done echo -e "Array sorted

" } dates = ( 'Feb 13' 'Jan 17' 'Apr 12' 'Mar 24' 'Apr 6' 'Jan 20' ) echo "Unsorted Array: ${dates [ @ ] } " bubblesort echo "Sorted Array: ${dates [ @ ] } " [ me@linux ~ ] $ ./dates-bubble-sort Unsorted Array: Feb 13 Jan 17 Apr 12 Mar 24 Apr 6 Jan 20 Array size: 6 Iteration: 0 swap Apr 12 with Jan 17 swap Mar 24 with Jan 17 swap Apr 6 with Jan 17 swap Jan 20 with Jan 17 Iteration: 2 swap Apr 12 with Feb 13 swap Mar 24 with Feb 13 swap Apr 6 with Feb 13 Iteration: 4 swap Apr 6 with Mar 24 Iteration: 5 Array sorted Sorted Array: Apr 12 Apr 6 Mar 24 Feb 13 Jan 20 Jan 17

How to get a subset of an Array?

The shell parameter expansions works on arrays which means that you can use the substring Expansion ${string:<start>:<end>} notation to get a subset of an array in bash. Example: ${myArray[@]:2:3} .

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( "1st item" "2nd item" "3rd item" "4th item" ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myArray [ @ ] : 2 : 3} 3rd item 4th item

How to check if a Bash Array is empty?

You can check if an array is empty by checking the length (or size) of the array with the ${#array[@]} syntax and use a bash if statement as necessary.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( ) ; [ me@linux ~ ] $ if ! (( ${#myArray[@]} > 0 )) ; then echo "myArray is empty" ; fi myArray is empty [ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( "1st item" "2nd item" "3rd item" ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ (( ${#myArray[@]} > 0 )) && echo "myArray is NOT empty and contain ${ # myArray [ @ ] } elements" myArray is NOT empty and contain 3 elements

How to check if a Bash Array contains a value?

There is no in array operator in bash to check if an array contains a value. Instead, to check if a bash array contains a value you will need to test the values in the array by using a bash conditional expression with the binary operator =~ . The string to the right of the operator is considered a POSIX extended regular expression and matched accordingly. Be careful, this will not look for an exact match as it uses a shell regex.

[ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( a b c d ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myArray [ * ] } = ~ 'a' ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myArray [ * ] } = ~ 'e' ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' no [ me@linux ~ ] $ myArray = ( a1 b1 c1 d1 ee ) [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myArray [ * ] } = ~ 'a' ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myArray [ * ] } = ~ 'a1' ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myArray [ * ] } = ~ 'e' ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myArray [ * ] } = ~ 'ee' ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ echo ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } 456 123 [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } = ~ 3 ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } = ~ 123 ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } = ~ 1234 ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' no

In order to look for an exact match, your regex pattern needs to add extra space before and after the value like (^|[[:space:]])"VALUE"($|[[:space:]]) .

[ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } = ~ ( ^ | [ [ :space: ] ] ) "12" ( $ | [ [ :space: ] ] ) ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' no [ me@linux ~ ] $ [ [ ${myAssociativeArray [ * ] } = ~ ( ^ | [ [ :space: ] ] ) "123" ( $ | [ [ :space: ] ] ) ] ] && echo 'yes' || echo 'no' yes

With the Bash Associative Arrays, you can extend the solution to test values with [[ -z "${myArray[$value]}" ]] .