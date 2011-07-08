Download files from a Bash Shell

July 8, 2011

Are you trying to download a file from a Bash script but you are not sure where to start? Let me show you how to use wget , curl or download files with a shell script using Bash Redirections.

Generally you will want to use the pre-installed tool on your platform which is generally wget or curl .

Introduction to wget

GNU Wget is a free utility for non-interactive download of files from the Web. It supports HTTP, HTTPS, and FTP protocols, as well as retrieval through HTTP proxies.

One liner example: wget -O newname.txt http://www.het.brown.edu/guide/UNIX-password-security.txt

Introduction to curl

curl is a tool to transfer data from or to a server, using one of the supported protocols (HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, FTPS, TFTP, DICT, TELNET, LDAP or FILE). The command is designed to work without user interaction.

One liner example: curl -o newname.txt http://www.het.brown.edu/guide/UNIX-password-security.txt

Bash Redirections

Now, how would you do without wget, curl or any other tool? In pure shell script of course! If you have Bash 2.04 or above and /dev/tcp/ pseudo-device enabled, you can open TCP connection to a given socket.

`/dev/tcp/HOST/PORT' If HOST is a valid hostname or Internet address, and PORT is an integer port number or service name, Bash attempts to open a TCP connection to the corresponding socket.

So, here is a sample bash script on how to download a file without wget or curl.

_get ( ) { IFS = / read proto z host query <<< " $1 " exec 3 < /dev/tcp/ $host /80 { echo GET / $query HTTP/1.1 echo connection: close echo host: $host echo } > &3 sed '1,/^$/d' < &3 > $( basename $1 ) } _get http://www.het.brown.edu/guide/UNIX-password-security.txt

You can add this function to your .bashrc for convenience.