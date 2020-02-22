Bash Error: Must Use Subscript When Assigning Associative Array

February 22, 2020

In our previous post, Iterate and Check if a Bash Array contains a value, we covered the different type of Bash Arrays available since Bash version >4. When using Associative Arrays, you may improperly declare your Array and get the error must use subscript when assigning associative array . The documentation mention clearly the requirement for the subscript part of the declaration.

Arrays are assigned to using compound assignments of the form name=(value1 ... valuen), where each value is of the form [subscript]=string. [...] When assigning to an associative array, the subscript is required. —GNU Bash, 6.7 Arrays

In short, when using compound assignments, make sure your script properly define the subscript for each key/value pair, the key(subscript) must be surrounded by square brackets [] and the compound assignment must be properly surrounded by parentheses () .

Mistakes as shown below can easily happen if you try to declare programmatically an array while feeding invalid or incomplete data.

[ me@host ~ ] $ declare -A m myAssociativeArray = ( a = 123 ) bash: myAssociativeArray: a = 123 : must use subscript when assigning associative array [ me@host ~ ] $ declare -A m myAssociativeArray = ( [ a ] = 123 b = 456 ) bash: myAssociativeArray: b = 456 : must use subscript when assigning associative array [ me@host ~ ] $ declare -A m myAssociativeArray = ( a = 123 456 ) bash: myAssociativeArray: a = 123 : must use subscript when assigning associative array bash: myAssociativeArray: 456 : must use subscript when assigning associative array

The proper way to declare a Bash Associative Array must include the subscript as seen below.