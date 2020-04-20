Mastering Bash with Tips and Tricks
GNU Bash is the GNU shell project with a complete implementation of the IEEE POSIX specification. It is one of the most used command line shell as it comes as default shell with most Linux distributions, is available on MacOS and Windows 10. The version 5 brought a lot of improvement that makes this shell even more powerful, see What's New In GNU Bash 5? for some more insight.
Recommended Reading
Iterate and Check if a Bash Array contains a value
Deep dive into the use of array variables (i.e. lists) and associative arrays (i.e. dictionaries or hash tables) in Bash. This post cover common usages to iterate efficiently over an array and access keys and values.
How to Parse a CSV File in Bash?
All you need to know to avoid the common pitfalls and safely parse a CSV file in Bash. This post cover examples using bash builtins to awk command line.
How to do Math in Bash
Find out how to do math with integer and floating-point arithmetic in Bash. We cover addition, substraction, division, multiplication, and also floating-point precision.
Advanced Math Calculation in Bash using GNU bc
Going further with Math and Bash. This post cover advanced usage of GNU bc to do algebra, this include the use of square root, sine, cosine, tangent, arctangent, bessel, and more.